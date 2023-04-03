Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Bird Habitats

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Mary Richards and Robin Armetta, two biologists in the Savannah District planning branch, visit the Dredge Material Containment Areas every two weeks to observe and survey the species enjoying the habitat the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provide for them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878694
    VIRIN: 230320-A-GT965-760
    Filename: DOD_109556956
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Bird Habitats, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Beneficial Use
    Savannah River
    Biologists
    Bird Habitats
    Dredge Material Containment Areas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT