Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month.

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks about the resources available at the substance abuse counseling center on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, April 1, 2023. The resources include counseling, and classes such as prime for life that teaches services members to make healthy decisions and identify risks associated with alcohol and drug abuse.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 12:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|878691
|VIRIN:
|033023-M-TF727-3561
|Filename:
|DOD_109556884
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SAN DIGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
