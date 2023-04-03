Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month.

    SAN DIGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Cpl. Taylor Bidon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks about the resources available at the substance abuse counseling center on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, April 1, 2023. The resources include counseling, and classes such as prime for life that teaches services members to make healthy decisions and identify risks associated with alcohol and drug abuse.

    Location: SAN DIGO, CA, US

    This work, Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month., by Cpl Taylor Bidon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Substance Abuse Counseling Center
    SACC
    Prime for life: alcohol abuse awareness month.

