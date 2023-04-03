Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks about the resources available at the substance abuse counseling center on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, April 1, 2023. The resources include counseling, and classes such as prime for life that teaches services members to make healthy decisions and identify risks associated with alcohol and drug abuse.