U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks about the resources provided by the family advocacy program, available at the behavior health center on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, April 1, 2023. The family advocacy program on base teaches services members to grow as parents and learn new skills.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 12:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|878690
|VIRIN:
|033023-M-TF727-3562
|Filename:
|DOD_109556812
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|SAN DIGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Child abuse awareness month., by Cpl Taylor Bidon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT