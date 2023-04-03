Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Child abuse awareness month.

    SAN DIGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Cpl. Taylor Bidon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks about the resources provided by the family advocacy program, available at the behavior health center on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, April 1, 2023. The family advocacy program on base teaches services members to grow as parents and learn new skills.

    TAGS

    Family advocacy Program
    FAP
    Child abuse awareness month
    Child abuse prevention

