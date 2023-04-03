Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Airmen inspire youth during contingency and readiness education event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to MacDill Air Force Base host a contingency and readiness education (CARE) event for children from the bases' General Clarence Tinker K-8 School. The event provided youth from across the installation the opportunity to learn about diverse career fields within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878688
    VIRIN: 230404-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_109556787
    Length: 00:09:26
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Airmen inspire youth during contingency and readiness education event, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    General Clarence Tinker K-8 School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT