Airmen assigned to MacDill Air Force Base host a contingency and readiness education (CARE) event for children from the bases' General Clarence Tinker K-8 School. The event provided youth from across the installation the opportunity to learn about diverse career fields within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878688
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-FT779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109556787
|Length:
|00:09:26
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Airmen inspire youth during contingency and readiness education event, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
