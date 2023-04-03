Wynne, AR – B-Roll video of Wynne HS, First Baptist Church, and a nearby neighborhood following the severe storms and tornadoes.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878687
|VIRIN:
|230404-D-DR336-352
|Filename:
|DOD_109556776
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|WYNNE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Storm Damage Wynn HS, First Baptist Church and Surrounding Area B-Roll, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
