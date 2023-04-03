Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Air and Marine Hoist Rescue

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) crews conducted a high-altitude rescue of an injured U.S. Citizen hiker who spent the night on the mountain.

    On April 4th, the Tucson Air Branch received a call for aid from the Pima County Search and Rescue (SAR) coordinator. The hiker complained of many injuries and was unable to traverse the terrain back down the mountain the evening before.

    The AMO aircrew inserted a rescue specialist (RS) and successfully extracted the hiker. Once on board, the patient was evacuated to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878686
    VIRIN: 230404-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_109556768
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: AZ, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    rescue
    CBP
    Air and Marine
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

