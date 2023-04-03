video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878684" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jeni Carney-Green recalls the day she was notified of her husband’s death Aug. 27, 2007. Master Sgt. Scott Carney, of Ankeny, Iowa, was killed in a motor vehicle accident while serving in Herat, Afghanistan, under the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. The loss of our service members extends beyond the battlefield and their service to their country. They leave behind grieving wives and husbands who become members of an exclusive community no one asks to join. Gold Star Spouse Day is a day to recognize the spouses of those who have died serving their country. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel I. White)