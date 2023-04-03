Jeni Carney-Green recalls the day she was notified of her husband’s death Aug. 27, 2007. Master Sgt. Scott Carney, of Ankeny, Iowa, was killed in a motor vehicle accident while serving in Herat, Afghanistan, under the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. The loss of our service members extends beyond the battlefield and their service to their country. They leave behind grieving wives and husbands who become members of an exclusive community no one asks to join. Gold Star Spouse Day is a day to recognize the spouses of those who have died serving their country. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel I. White)
