Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star Spouse Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Rachel White 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Jeni Carney-Green recalls the day she was notified of her husband’s death Aug. 27, 2007. Master Sgt. Scott Carney, of Ankeny, Iowa, was killed in a motor vehicle accident while serving in Herat, Afghanistan, under the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. The loss of our service members extends beyond the battlefield and their service to their country. They leave behind grieving wives and husbands who become members of an exclusive community no one asks to join. Gold Star Spouse Day is a day to recognize the spouses of those who have died serving their country. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878684
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-PI822-1003
    Filename: DOD_109556752
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: ANKENY, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Spouse Day, by SGT Rachel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military family

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Family
    Afghanistan
    Gold Star Spouse
    Iowa Red Bulls
    Master Sgt. Scott Carney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT