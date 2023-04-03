Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DARPA Operational Fires (OpFires) Successful First Flight Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NM, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    DARPA

    DARPA’s Operational Fires (OpFires) program has successfully executed its first flight test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The OpFires system achieved all test objectives, including first ever use of a U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) logistics truck as a medium-range missile launcher, missile canister egress, stable flight capture, and use of U.S. Army inventory artillery fire control systems to initiate the test mission. Lockheed Martin built the system, which includes a Northrop Grumman rocket motor, and conducted the test.

    The test demonstrated integrated technology maturation of key enabling components including the first stage rocket motor, missile canister, and missile round pallet (MRP). The MRP is designed for use with the load handling system available on USMC and Army logistics vehicles, eliminating the need for a bespoke OpFires transporter erector launcher (TEL).

    https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2022-07-13a

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878681
    VIRIN: 220713-O-QR429-287
    Filename: DOD_109556625
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DARPA Operational Fires (OpFires) Successful First Flight Test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OpFires
    transporter erector
    Missile Launcher
    White Sands Missile Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT