    2023 Pathways to Blue

    MS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Elizabeth Davis, Public Affairs Specialist, reports on the 2023 Pathways to Blue hosted by 2 AF at Keesler AFB. Over 170 ROTC cadets from various detachments took part.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 11:19
    VIRIN: 230403-F-PI774-711
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MS, US

    Keesler AFB
    ROTC
    81 TRW
    Pathways to Blue
    2 AF

