    Best Warrior Competition for Public Health Activity - Rheinland Pfalz

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.15.2023

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Courtney Jimenez, animal care technician, competes during Best Warrior Competition for Public Health Activity - Rheinland Pfalz, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb 15, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878677
    VIRIN: 230215-A-RX599-1098
    Filename: DOD_109556593
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    StrongEurope

