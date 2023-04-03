U.S. Army Sgt. Courtney Jimenez, animal care technician, competes during Best Warrior Competition for Public Health Activity - Rheinland Pfalz, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb 15, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878677
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-RX599-1098
|Filename:
|DOD_109556593
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition for Public Health Activity - Rheinland Pfalz, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
