A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced a 49-year-old man Apr. 04, 2022, aboard a cruise ship, 230 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida. The man was taken to Regional Medical Center for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878670
|VIRIN:
|230405-G-GO107-0048
|Filename:
|DOD_109556475
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|PORT CANAVERAL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man off coast of Port Canaveral, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT