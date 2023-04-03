Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man off coast of Port Canaveral

    PORT CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced a 49-year-old man Apr. 04, 2022, aboard a cruise ship, 230 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida. The man was taken to Regional Medical Center for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878670
    VIRIN: 230405-G-GO107-0048
    Filename: DOD_109556475
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PORT CANAVERAL, FL, US 

    Medevac
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Port Canaveral
    D7

