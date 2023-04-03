Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Tech Sacramento 25H Course

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) participate in the High Tech Sacramento 25H reclassification course in Sacramento, Ca in March 2023. This is the first group of Army Reserve Soldiers to go through this reclassification course. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Tarako Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878669
    VIRIN: 230317-A-CN213-645
    Filename: DOD_109556446
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Tech Sacramento 25H Course, by SGT Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Signal
    Army Reserve
    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    25H
    High Tech Sacramento

