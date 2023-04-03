High Tech Sacramento 25H Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) participate in the High Tech Sacramento 25H reclassification course in Sacramento, Ca in March 2023. This is the first group of Army Reserve Soldiers to go through this reclassification course. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Tarako Braswell)