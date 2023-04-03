Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - ACFT B-roll

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.27.2023

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Voss (left) and Pfc. Shamar Cerant lead the ruck march bout of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 28, 2023. Voss was the winning Soldier and will move on to compete at IMCOM-E level next. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878662
    VIRIN: 230227-A-BD610-1999
    Filename: DOD_109556370
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Best Warrior Competition
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

