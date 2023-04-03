U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Voss (left) and Pfc. Shamar Cerant lead the ruck march bout of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 28, 2023. Voss was the winning Soldier and will move on to compete at IMCOM-E level next. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878662
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-BD610-1999
|Filename:
|DOD_109556370
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - ACFT B-roll, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT