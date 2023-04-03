PEO LS video Overview April 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PEO Land Systems is the only program executive office in the Marine Corps and is located aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The PEO is a team of Marines and Civilian Marines dedicated to developing, delivering, and sustaining lethal capabilities for the greatest fighting force in the world, the United States Marines Corps. PEO Land Systems expertly manages the acquisition and sustainment of USMC ground systems critical to the Fleet Marine Force. The portfolio includes major defense acquisition programs and associated programs with an estimated value of $7.5 billion across the Future Years Defense Program.