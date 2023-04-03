Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO LS video Overview April 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Mark Hoots 

    Program Executive Officer Land Systems

    PEO Land Systems is the only program executive office in the Marine Corps and is located aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The PEO is a team of Marines and Civilian Marines dedicated to developing, delivering, and sustaining lethal capabilities for the greatest fighting force in the world, the United States Marines Corps. PEO Land Systems expertly manages the acquisition and sustainment of USMC ground systems critical to the Fleet Marine Force. The portfolio includes major defense acquisition programs and associated programs with an estimated value of $7.5 billion across the Future Years Defense Program.

    Location: US

