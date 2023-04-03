Meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers session with Partners (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers session, with Sweden, Indo-Pacific Partners, as well as the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 5 April 2023.