COMPSRON 2 Change of Command

Capt. Gregory Blyden, Outgoing Commodore, Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron TWO and Capt. Nathan Fugate, Oncoming Commodore, MPSRON 2, speak at their change of command ceremony onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 04:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878624
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109556119
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
