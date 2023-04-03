Finland, welcome to NATO (IT)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finland, welcome to NATO

    04.04.2023

    Finland has now become a member of the Alliance, after decades of being one of NATO’s closest partners. Their full membership makes NATO stronger, and Finland safer.

    At the Madrid Summit in June 2022, NATO Heads of State and Government invited Finland, together with Sweden, to join NATO and since then their relationship with the Alliance became even stronger, as they started integrating into our political and military structures. As a consequence, the security of both countries has been much enhanced.

    From today, 31 flags will now fly together as a symbol of our unity and our solidarity.
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense, the Estonian Air Force, the French Air and Space Force and the Finnish Defence Forces.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023
