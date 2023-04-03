Finland, welcome to NATO (master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

Finland has now become a member of the Alliance, after decades of being one of NATO’s closest partners. Their full membership makes NATO stronger, and Finland safer.



At the Madrid Summit in June 2022, NATO Heads of State and Government invited Finland, together with Sweden, to join NATO and since then their relationship with the Alliance became even stronger, as they started integrating into our political and military structures. As a consequence, the security of both countries has been much enhanced.



From today, 31 flags will now fly together as a symbol of our unity and our solidarity.

Transcript

— TEXT ON SCREEN —



FINLAND IS NOW PART OF THE NATO FAMILY



WE HAVE BEEN CLOSE FRIENDS FOR DECADES



SHARING A COMMON GOAL OF MAINTAINING OUR SECURITY



FINLAND’S HISTORIC DECISION TO BECOME A NATO MEMBER



WILL MAKE OUR ALLIANCE EVEN STRONGER



AND OUR PEOPLE SAFER



TERVETULOA SUOMI



WELCOME FINLAND

Music

“Fire in your soul by Aleksandrs Hromcovs and James Patrick Kaleth

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense, the Estonian Air Force, the French Air and Space Force and the Finnish Defence Forces.