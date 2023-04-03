Camp Zama is located on the site that was once home to the Imperial Japanese Army Academy.
You can still find historical monuments, and even buildings, from that era still standing today.
One such building–known as the Music Theater and Workshop in the years before it was closed down–was recently renovated and has been brought back to life to once again serve the community.
Learn more about it by watching the video below!
This work, Renovation Completes on one of the historic buildings on Camp Zama, by Luis Casale, Tim Flack, Sean Kimmons, Noriko Kudo, Amber Kurka, James McGee, Dustin Perry, Jose Sanchez Alonso, Kei Sasaki, Daisuke Sato, Momoko Shindo and Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS
