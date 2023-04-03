Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Renovation Completes on one of the historic buildings on Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Video by Luis Casale, Tim Flack, Sean Kimmons, Noriko Kudo, Amber Kurka, James McGee, Dustin Perry, Jose Sanchez Alonso, Kei Sasaki, Daisuke Sato, Momoko Shindo and Ayako Watsuji

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama is located on the site that was once home to the Imperial Japanese Army Academy.

    You can still find historical monuments, and even buildings, from that era still standing today.

    One such building–known as the Music Theater and Workshop in the years before it was closed down–was recently renovated and has been brought back to life to once again serve the community.

    Learn more about it by watching the video below!

    TAGS

    Historical
    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Old Building

