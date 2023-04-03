Renovation Completes on one of the historic buildings on Camp Zama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Zama is located on the site that was once home to the Imperial Japanese Army Academy.



You can still find historical monuments, and even buildings, from that era still standing today.



One such building–known as the Music Theater and Workshop in the years before it was closed down–was recently renovated and has been brought back to life to once again serve the community.



Learn more about it by watching the video below!