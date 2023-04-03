Marines and ROK Marines partner with the local Pohong community to clean up beaches and coastlines.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 02:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878598
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-OR685-955
|Filename:
|DOD_109555940
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pohong Beach Cleanup 2023, by PFC Cameron Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT