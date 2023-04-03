Soldiers stationed at Camp Bonifas hosted an easter egg hunt on The World's Most Dangerous Golf Course near the DMZ in Korea, April 1st, 2023. The event was held to honor the children of service members and Koreans living near the DMZ. (U.S. Army video by Army Sgt Elijah Florence)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 01:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|878591
|VIRIN:
|230401-A-OF417-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109555867
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, World's Most Dangerous Easter Egg Hunt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT