World's Most Dangerous Easter Egg Hunt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers stationed at Camp Bonifas hosted an easter egg hunt on The World's Most Dangerous Golf Course near the DMZ in Korea, April 1st, 2023. The event was held to honor the children of service members and Koreans living near the DMZ. (U.S. Army video by Army Sgt Elijah Florence)