    World's Most Dangerous Easter Egg Hunt

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2023

    Courtesy Video

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Soldiers stationed at Camp Bonifas hosted an easter egg hunt on The World's Most Dangerous Golf Course near the DMZ in Korea, April 1st, 2023. The event was held to honor the children of service members and Koreans living near the DMZ. (U.S. Army video by Army Sgt Elijah Florence)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 01:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 878591
    VIRIN: 230401-A-OF417-1001
    Filename: DOD_109555867
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World's Most Dangerous Easter Egg Hunt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JSA, DMZ, Camp Bonifas, Easter, Easter Egg hunt

