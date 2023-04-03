Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB SAPR: "We're here for you."

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jennifer Schoen, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Finch, 56th Fighter Wing volunteer victim advocate, discuss the importance of the Luke Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office. The Luke SAPR office bring awareness to the negative impact of sexual assault and the resources available to sexual assault victims at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 19:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878575
    VIRIN: 230316-F-CQ970-1001
    Filename: DOD_109555618
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: AZ, US

    Luke Air Force base
    Interview
    SAPR
    military
    AETC
    SAAPM

