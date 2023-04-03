Luke AFB SAPR: "We're here for you."

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878575" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jennifer Schoen, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Finch, 56th Fighter Wing volunteer victim advocate, discuss the importance of the Luke Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office. The Luke SAPR office bring awareness to the negative impact of sexual assault and the resources available to sexual assault victims at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)