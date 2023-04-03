Jennifer Schoen, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Finch, 56th Fighter Wing volunteer victim advocate, discuss the importance of the Luke Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office. The Luke SAPR office bring awareness to the negative impact of sexual assault and the resources available to sexual assault victims at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 19:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|878575
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-CQ970-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109555618
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke AFB SAPR: "We're here for you.", by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT