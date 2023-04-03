U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nico Melendez, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) public affairs chief, explains the dewatering process at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) fuel tanks at the JTF-RH headquarters on Ford Island, Hawaii, April 3, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Assessment (EA), regulatory approvals and operational planning for such things as dewatering, repacking, and defueling. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mackintosh and U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 18:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878569
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-KL951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109555489
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditious Facts: What is dewatering?, by PO3 James Finney and SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT