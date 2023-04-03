Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditious Facts: What is dewatering?

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Finney and Spc. Matthew Mackintosh

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nico Melendez, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) public affairs chief, explains the dewatering process at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) fuel tanks at the JTF-RH headquarters on Ford Island, Hawaii, April 3, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Assessment (EA), regulatory approvals and operational planning for such things as dewatering, repacking, and defueling. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mackintosh and U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Dewatering
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    JTF RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    RHBFSF
    dewatering process

