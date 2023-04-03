Expeditious Facts: What is dewatering?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nico Melendez, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) public affairs chief, explains the dewatering process at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) fuel tanks at the JTF-RH headquarters on Ford Island, Hawaii, April 3, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Assessment (EA), regulatory approvals and operational planning for such things as dewatering, repacking, and defueling. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mackintosh and U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)