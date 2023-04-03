932nd MSG FTX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Citizen Airmen from the 932nd Airlift Wing Mission Support Group conduct field training exercises at the Illinois Air National Guard Sparta training area on Friday, April 1, 2023, Sparta, Illinois. Approximately 115 personnel participated in the training exercise designed to enhance the Air Force Reserve's present and future capabilities and bolster its readiness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force Video By SSgt. Brooke Spenner)