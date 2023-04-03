U.S. Air Force Citizen Airmen from the 932nd Airlift Wing Mission Support Group conduct field training exercises at the Illinois Air National Guard Sparta training area on Friday, April 1, 2023, Sparta, Illinois. Approximately 115 personnel participated in the training exercise designed to enhance the Air Force Reserve's present and future capabilities and bolster its readiness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force Video By SSgt. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 16:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878566
|VIRIN:
|230402-F-MV819-1034
|Filename:
|DOD_109555304
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SPARTA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 932nd MSG FTX, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT