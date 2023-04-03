Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932nd MSG FTX

    SPARTA, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Citizen Airmen from the 932nd Airlift Wing Mission Support Group conduct field training exercises at the Illinois Air National Guard Sparta training area on Friday, April 1, 2023, Sparta, Illinois.  Approximately 115 personnel participated in the training exercise designed to enhance the Air Force Reserve's present and future capabilities and bolster its readiness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force Video By SSgt. Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Location: SPARTA, IL, US 

