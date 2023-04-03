Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin Air Force Assistance Fund kickoff

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, 96th Test Wing command chief, explain the four official charities of the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) and how to contribute to the 50th annual AFAF campaign. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878565
    VIRIN: 230404-F-RI677-0004
    Filename: DOD_109555257
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

