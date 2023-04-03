Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, 96th Test Wing command chief, explain the four official charities of the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) and how to contribute to the 50th annual AFAF campaign. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 16:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|878565
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-RI677-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_109555257
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin Air Force Assistance Fund kickoff, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT