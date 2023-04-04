Keesler News 4 April 2023

Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Sarah Esparza, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss the previous week's events including the 2AF Technical Training 101 course and the Pathways to Blue hosted by Keesler AFB. Col Pope also previewed the upcoming Thunder Over The Sound Air & Space Show.
