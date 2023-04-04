Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 4 April 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Sarah Esparza, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss the previous week's events including the 2AF Technical Training 101 course and the Pathways to Blue hosted by Keesler AFB. Col Pope also previewed the upcoming Thunder Over The Sound Air & Space Show.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878562
    VIRIN: 230403-F-PI774-572
    Filename: DOD_109555237
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 4 April 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    81 TRW
    Pathways to Blue
    2 AF
    Thunder Over The Sound Air & Space Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT