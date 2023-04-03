Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Soldiers release Black Hornet Drone during JPRMC-AK 23-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Pfeiffer 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers from 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, keep watch while U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Sutton releases a Black Hornet 3 drone to conduct aerial surveillance at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 29, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878560
    VIRIN: 230403-F-CO451-798
    Filename: DOD_109555223
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers release Black Hornet Drone during JPRMC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    Drone
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Black Hornet
    Arctic Angels

