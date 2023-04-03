Soldiers from 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, keep watch while U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Sutton releases a Black Hornet 3 drone to conduct aerial surveillance at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 29, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878560
|VIRIN:
|230403-F-CO451-798
|Filename:
|DOD_109555223
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers release Black Hornet Drone during JPRMC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
