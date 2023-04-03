Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Soldiers engage in a nocturnal air assault and simulated combat during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Pfeiffer 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, supported by 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinooks, engage in a nocturnal air assault and simulated combat at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, April 3 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878558
    VIRIN: 230403-F-CO451-125
    Filename: DOD_109555161
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: AK, US

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers engage in a nocturnal air assault and simulated combat during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat
    Helicopter
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

