11th Airborne Division Soldiers engage in a nocturnal air assault and simulated combat during JPMRC-AK 23-02

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, supported by 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinooks, engage in a nocturnal air assault and simulated combat at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, April 3 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)