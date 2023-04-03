Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2023

Cathy Price, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital along with Jamie Lynn Blum and Joanna Garcia victim advocates from Fort Polk U.S. Army Garrison and Army Community Service what you to talk about sexual assault prevention and resources during the month of April at the Joint Readiness Training Center.
Intervene. We are a Team: There is US in trust. Can they trust you?
