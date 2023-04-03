Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cathy Price, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital along with Jamie Lynn Blum and Joanna Garcia victim advocates from Fort Polk U.S. Army Garrison and Army Community Service what you to talk about sexual assault prevention and resources during the month of April at the Joint Readiness Training Center.



Intervene. We are a Team: There is US in trust. Can they trust you?