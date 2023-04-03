Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2023

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Cathy Price, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital along with Jamie Lynn Blum and Joanna Garcia victim advocates from Fort Polk U.S. Army Garrison and Army Community Service what you to talk about sexual assault prevention and resources during the month of April at the Joint Readiness Training Center.

    Intervene. We are a Team: There is US in trust. Can they trust you?

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878554
    VIRIN: 230404-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109555083
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    SHARP
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    BJACH

