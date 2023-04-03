USCGC Vigorous returns home following a 43-day patrol in the Caribbean

The crew of the USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to their home
port in Virginia Beach, April 4, 2023, following a 43-day patrol in the Northern Caribbean. During the patrol, the crew traveled more than 5,000 miles and provided food, water, shelter and medical aid for nearly 100 Cuban nationals encountered at sea. Vigorous' crew worked directly with multiple Coast Guard units and Customs and Border Protection surface and air assets to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878551
|VIRIN:
|230404-G-NJ244-980
|Filename:
|DOD_109555022
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
