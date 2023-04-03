USCGC Vigorous returns home following a 43-day patrol in the Caribbean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to their home

port in Virginia Beach, April 4, 2023, following a 43-day patrol in the Northern Caribbean. During the patrol, the crew traveled more than 5,000 miles and provided food, water, shelter and medical aid for nearly 100 Cuban nationals encountered at sea. Vigorous' crew worked directly with multiple Coast Guard units and Customs and Border Protection surface and air assets to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)