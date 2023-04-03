Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Vigorous returns home following a 43-day patrol in the Caribbean

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to their home
    port in Virginia Beach, April 4, 2023, following a 43-day patrol in the Northern Caribbean. During the patrol, the crew traveled more than 5,000 miles and provided food, water, shelter and medical aid for nearly 100 Cuban nationals encountered at sea. Vigorous' crew worked directly with multiple Coast Guard units and Customs and Border Protection surface and air assets to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878551
    VIRIN: 230404-G-NJ244-980
    Filename: DOD_109555022
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Vigorous returns home following a 43-day patrol in the Caribbean, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGC Vigorous
    CGatSea

