National Drug Take Back Day Initiative

Marine Corps Community Services representative, Pamela Moment, drug demand reduction coordinator at the Consolidated Substance Abuse Counseling Center, introduces M.C.C.S. to the community during the Drug Take Back Initiative this month on Quantico April 4, 2023. Marine Corps Base Quantico has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Agency in support of National Drug Take-Back day at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The Drug Take-Back Program offers the community options to dispose of unused, unneeded and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)