Egypt - 2022 - Renewable Energy USAID Scholar Nada - Credit: WIPY for USAID

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878537" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over the past four decades, USAID has provided scholarships to more than 4,000 Egyptians to study at premier Egyptian and American universities in fields critical to Egypt’s sustained economic growth and development. The scholarship program supports economic, social, and environmental development plans in Egypt by focusing on university studies in the fields of water, energy, agriculture, and nursing. The USAID Scholars Program provides full funding for talented students from underserved communities to study at one of five Egyptian public universities (Ain Shams, Alexandria, Assuit, Cairo, and Mansoura), Al Alamain University, the American University in Cairo, Badr University, or the Zewail City of Science and Technology.