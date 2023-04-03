Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Egypt - 2022 - Renewable Energy USAID Scholar Nada - Credit: WIPY for USAID

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGYPT

    01.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Over the past four decades, USAID has provided scholarships to more than 4,000 Egyptians to study at premier Egyptian and American universities in fields critical to Egypt’s sustained economic growth and development. The scholarship program supports economic, social, and environmental development plans in Egypt by focusing on university studies in the fields of water, energy, agriculture, and nursing. The USAID Scholars Program provides full funding for talented students from underserved communities to study at one of five Egyptian public universities (Ain Shams, Alexandria, Assuit, Cairo, and Mansoura), Al Alamain University, the American University in Cairo, Badr University, or the Zewail City of Science and Technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878537
    VIRIN: 230112-D-ED206-027
    Filename: DOD_109554630
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: EG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Youth

    scholarships

    Higher Education

    Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt)

    TAGS

    Education
    USAID
    Higher Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT