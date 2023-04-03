Egypt - 2022 - Renewable Energy USAID Scholar Nada - Credit: WIPY for USAID

Over the past four decades, USAID has provided scholarships to more than 4,000 Egyptians to study at premier Egyptian and American universities in fields critical to Egypt’s sustained economic growth and development. The scholarship program supports economic, social, and environmental development plans in Egypt by focusing on university studies in the fields of water, energy, agriculture, and nursing. The USAID Scholars Program provides full funding for talented students from underserved communities to study at one of five Egyptian public universities (Ain Shams, Alexandria, Assuit, Cairo, and Mansoura), Al Alamain University, the American University in Cairo, Badr University, or the Zewail City of Science and Technology.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878537
|VIRIN:
|230112-D-ED206-027
|Filename:
|DOD_109554630
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Youth
scholarships
Higher Education
Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt)
LEAVE A COMMENT