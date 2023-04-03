Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Tornadoes: Storm Damage and DSA Registrations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Little Rock, AR - Storm damage and DSA registrations in the neighborhood of Walnut Hill following the severe storms and tornadoes in Central Arkansas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878534
    VIRIN: 230403-D-DR336-012
    Filename: DOD_109554619
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Tornadoes: Storm Damage and DSA Registrations, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Storm Damage
    FEMA
    Tornadoes
    DSA Registration
    DR4698

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT