49th Med Group participates in Ready Eagle exercise

Airmen from the 49th Medical Group participate in the Ready Eagle training exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 28-30, 2023. Ready Eagle instructors train medical personnel how to respond to mass casualty events quickly and effectively and improve their response to emergency situations on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)