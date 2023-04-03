Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Med Group participates in Ready Eagle exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Medical Group participate in the Ready Eagle training exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 28-30, 2023. Ready Eagle instructors train medical personnel how to respond to mass casualty events quickly and effectively and improve their response to emergency situations on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878530
    VIRIN: 220330-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109554505
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Med Group participates in Ready Eagle exercise, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    exercise
    Ready Eagle
    mass casualty response
    Multi-capable Airmen
    49th Med Group

