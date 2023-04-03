Month of the Military Child Support

April is the Month of the Military Child, and U.S. Army Soldiers and leaders from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade, Fort Huachuca Fire Department and the military police detachment, supported U.S. Army Fort Huachuca's Colonel Johnston Elementary PTO by greeting students getting dropped of to school April 3. The Army is dedicated to military families and children and are grateful for the support and contributions they make on behalf of our Soldiers. Giving back during this month is something we all cherish.
|04.04.2023
|04.04.2023 13:37
|Video Productions
|878527
|230404-A-HT688-522
|DOD_109554447
|00:02:00
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|0
|0
