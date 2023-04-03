Month of the Military Child Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878527" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

April is the Month of the Military Child, and U.S. Army Soldiers and leaders from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade, Fort Huachuca Fire Department and the military police detachment, supported U.S. Army Fort Huachuca's Colonel Johnston Elementary PTO by greeting students getting dropped of to school April 3. The Army is dedicated to military families and children and are grateful for the support and contributions they make on behalf of our Soldiers. Giving back during this month is something we all cherish.