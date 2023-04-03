Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    April is the Month of the Military Child, and U.S. Army Soldiers and leaders from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade, Fort Huachuca Fire Department and the military police detachment, supported U.S. Army Fort Huachuca's Colonel Johnston Elementary PTO by greeting students getting dropped of to school April 3. The Army is dedicated to military families and children and are grateful for the support and contributions they make on behalf of our Soldiers. Giving back during this month is something we all cherish.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878527
    VIRIN: 230404-A-HT688-522
    Filename: DOD_109554447
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community
    Month of the Military Child
    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT