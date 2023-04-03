Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U-2 Pilot Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.29.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    We visited the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron at RAF Fairford and talked with some of the personnel about the challenges and triumphs of serving as a woman in the United States Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878526
    VIRIN: 230329-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_109554424
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 Pilot Interviews, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Women in Aviation
    501st
    501
    WHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT