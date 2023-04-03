Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509th Maintenance Group, sheet metal B-roll

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    509th Maintenance Group, sheet metal, conduct external maintenance and repairs of a T-38 part at Whiteman Air Force Base, March 17, 2023. Sheet metal Airmen conduct external repairs of B-2 and T-38 parts, supporting both aircraft for their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force B-roll by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878522
    VIRIN: 230317-F-PQ421-2002
    Filename: DOD_109554410
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th Maintenance Group, sheet metal B-roll, by A1C Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft

    B-2A Spirit

    Airmen
    B-2
    sheet metal
    509th Bomb Wing
    509th Maintenance Group

