509th Maintenance Group, sheet metal, conduct external maintenance and repairs of a T-38 part at Whiteman Air Force Base, March 17, 2023. Sheet metal Airmen conduct external repairs of B-2 and T-38 parts, supporting both aircraft for their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force B-roll by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878522
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-PQ421-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109554410
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 509th Maintenance Group, sheet metal B-roll, by A1C Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aircraft
B-2A Spirit
