    Moody AFB highlights Women's Health provider

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Debra Sizemore, 23rd Medical Group Women's Health nurse practitioner, shares her personal story as part of a provider spotlight series at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2023. The goal is to highlight providers around the 23rd MDG and give new patients an opportunity to get familiar with their provider. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878520
    VIRIN: 230329-F-HU126-1001
    Filename: DOD_109554381
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody AFB highlights Women's Health provider, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    women's health
    23rd Wing
    23rd MDG
    provider spotlight

