U.S. Air Force Maj. Debra Sizemore, 23rd Medical Group Women's Health nurse practitioner, shares her personal story as part of a provider spotlight series at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2023. The goal is to highlight providers around the 23rd MDG and give new patients an opportunity to get familiar with their provider. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 11:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878520
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-HU126-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109554381
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody AFB highlights Women's Health provider, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT