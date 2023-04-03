Moody AFB highlights Women's Health provider

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Debra Sizemore, 23rd Medical Group Women's Health nurse practitioner, shares her personal story as part of a provider spotlight series at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2023. The goal is to highlight providers around the 23rd MDG and give new patients an opportunity to get familiar with their provider. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)