    Deposition of Finland’s instrument of accession (4 April 2023)

    BELGIUM

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg invites the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto to deposit their instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty. Deposition of the document with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO HQ on 4 April 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 10:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 878518
    VIRIN: 230404-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109554370
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SG remarks

