Deposition of Finland’s instrument of accession (4 April 2023)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg invites the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto to deposit their instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty. Deposition of the document with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO HQ on 4 April 2023.
|04.04.2023
|04.04.2023 10:37
|Briefings
|878518
|230404-O-D0483-1001
|DOD_109554370
|00:02:51
|BE
|0
|0
