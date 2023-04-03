A New Generation of AI Assistants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MA, UNITED STATES 11.09.2022 Courtesy Video DARPA

In this video, DARPA program manager Dr. Bruce Draper describes the technology he thinks could usher in the next “do-it-yourself” revolution. The Perceptually-enabled Task Guidance (PTG) program aims to develop virtual “task guidance” assistants that can work with different sensor platforms to help military personnel perform complex physical tasks and expand their skillsets. Unlike today’s AI assistants, PTG technology would be able to see what the user sees and hears what they hear by integrating with a microphone, a head-mounted camera, and displays like augmented reality (AR) headsets, to deliver accurate instructions. PTG performers recently demonstrated early successes of their prototypes by using the task of cooking recipes as a proxy for unfamiliar, more complex tasks, such as battlefield medical procedures, military equipment sustainment, and co-piloting aircraft. Visit DARPA.mil for more info.