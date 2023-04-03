Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Generation of AI Assistants

    11.09.2022

    DARPA

    In this video, DARPA program manager Dr. Bruce Draper describes the technology he thinks could usher in the next “do-it-yourself” revolution. The Perceptually-enabled Task Guidance (PTG) program aims to develop virtual “task guidance” assistants that can work with different sensor platforms to help military personnel perform complex physical tasks and expand their skillsets. Unlike today’s AI assistants, PTG technology would be able to see what the user sees and hears what they hear by integrating with a microphone, a head-mounted camera, and displays like augmented reality (AR) headsets, to deliver accurate instructions. PTG performers recently demonstrated early successes of their prototypes by using the task of cooking recipes as a proxy for unfamiliar, more complex tasks, such as battlefield medical procedures, military equipment sustainment, and co-piloting aircraft. Visit DARPA.mil for more info.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 10:06
