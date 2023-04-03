We are the Expeditionary Center, Mr. Chris Powell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the Public Affairs mission is engaging with the local community. On this installment of We are the Expeditionary Center, we met with Mr. Chris Powell, Chief of Community Engagement for the 87th Air Base Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to learn about programs utilized to inform the public on different missions of the U.S. Air Force.