    We are the Expeditionary Center, Mr. Chris Powell

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Part of the Public Affairs mission is engaging with the local community. On this installment of We are the Expeditionary Center, we met with Mr. Chris Powell, Chief of Community Engagement for the 87th Air Base Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to learn about programs utilized to inform the public on different missions of the U.S. Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878509
    VIRIN: 230404-F-MA925-055
    Filename: DOD_109554265
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USAF EC

