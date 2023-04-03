Part of the Public Affairs mission is engaging with the local community. On this installment of We are the Expeditionary Center, we met with Mr. Chris Powell, Chief of Community Engagement for the 87th Air Base Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to learn about programs utilized to inform the public on different missions of the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 09:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878509
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-MA925-055
|Filename:
|DOD_109554265
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, We are the Expeditionary Center, Mr. Chris Powell, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
