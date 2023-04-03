Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Hopper and Spc. Noah Martin

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Athletes, play sitting volleyball during the U.S. Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 3, 2023. Over 70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are training in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Adaptive Sports Camp celebrates wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers ability to recover and overcome. The Army Holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California.
    (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Anthony Hopper.)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 09:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878496
    VIRIN: 230403-A-HO080-816
    Filename: DOD_109554226
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    TAGS

    ARMYTRIALS
    TEAMARMY
    ARCP
    AASC23
    WG23
    WARRIORGAMESCHALLENGE

