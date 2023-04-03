Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clean Copy 230404-VIC_AFN_InFocus_Ederle Eggstravaganza

    ITALY

    04.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sterilized version of the 60 second AFN In Focus News package about the Camp Ederle EGG-stravagnza on April 1st 2023

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 08:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878495
    VIRIN: 230401-A-IP596-521
    Filename: DOD_109554202
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: IT

    This work, Clean Copy 230404-VIC_AFN_InFocus_Ederle Eggstravaganza, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kids
    Easter
    Egg Hunt
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy

