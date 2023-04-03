2023 Community Forum for Families "Family Member Travel Screening (FMTS). This forum is a conversation between the EFMP Central Cell and our EFMP families via ZOOM. This inaugural session features an in-depth discussion on preparing for your next assignment and the Family Member Travel Screening process in 2023.
The conversation today is led by Ms. Tammy Hern, Chief of the Exceptional Assignment Programs Division, "EFMP Central Cell."
For questions and comments, please send to following email address: afpc.dp3x.workflow@us.af.mil Length: 1hr 10min A Production of AFPC/PA Mar 2023
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 08:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878485
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-JK875-001
|PIN:
|230328
|Filename:
|DOD_109554140
|Length:
|01:10:02
|Location:
|JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EFMP Community Forum for Families | Episode 1, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT