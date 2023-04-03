Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFMP Community Forum for Families | Episode 1

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    2023 Community Forum for Families "Family Member Travel Screening (FMTS). This forum is a conversation between the EFMP Central Cell and our EFMP families via ZOOM. This inaugural session features an in-depth discussion on preparing for your next assignment and the Family Member Travel Screening process in 2023.


    The conversation today is led by Ms. Tammy Hern, Chief of the Exceptional Assignment Programs Division, "EFMP Central Cell."

    For questions and comments, please send to following email address: afpc.dp3x.workflow@us.af.mil Length: 1hr 10min A Production of AFPC/PA Mar 2023

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 08:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878485
    VIRIN: 230328-F-JK875-001
    PIN: 230328
    Filename: DOD_109554140
    Length: 01:10:02
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Air Force Personnel Center
    EFMP
    AFPC
    Family Member Travel Screening
    FMTS

