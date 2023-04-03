EFMP Community Forum for Families | Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2023 Community Forum for Families "Family Member Travel Screening (FMTS). This forum is a conversation between the EFMP Central Cell and our EFMP families via ZOOM. This inaugural session features an in-depth discussion on preparing for your next assignment and the Family Member Travel Screening process in 2023.





The conversation today is led by Ms. Tammy Hern, Chief of the Exceptional Assignment Programs Division, "EFMP Central Cell."



For questions and comments, please send to following email address: afpc.dp3x.workflow@us.af.mil Length: 1hr 10min A Production of AFPC/PA Mar 2023