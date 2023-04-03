The Deputy Commandant for Operations, VADM Peter Gautier, and the Unmanned Systems Cross-Functional Team Lead, CAPT Thom Remmers, announce the release of the Coast Guard's Unmanned Systems Strategic Plan that will chart a course for the integration of UxS into the Coast Guard's future force structure. U.S. Coast Guard Video/Telfair Brown
