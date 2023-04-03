Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard's Unmanned Systems Strategic Plan

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Telfair Brown  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Deputy Commandant for Operations, VADM Peter Gautier, and the Unmanned Systems Cross-Functional Team Lead, CAPT Thom Remmers, announce the release of the Coast Guard's Unmanned Systems Strategic Plan that will chart a course for the integration of UxS into the Coast Guard's future force structure. U.S. Coast Guard Video/Telfair Brown

    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 08:56
    UNMANNED SYSTEMS
    DRONE
    GAUTIER
    REMMERS
    UxS

