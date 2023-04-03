Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-Roll] Desert Knights’ Lonestar Dustoff Provide Medevac Support During Crystal Arrow 2023

    ĀDAžI, LATVIA

    03.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, utilize an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation exercise in Adazi, Latvia, March 25, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 05:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878457
    VIRIN: 230325-Z-SV327-1001
    Filename: DOD_109553872
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ĀDAžI, LV 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [B-Roll] Desert Knights’ Lonestar Dustoff Provide Medevac Support During Crystal Arrow 2023, by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

