[B-Roll] Desert Knights’ Lonestar Dustoff Provide Medevac Support During Crystal Arrow 2023

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, utilize an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation exercise in Adazi, Latvia, March 25, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 05:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878457
|VIRIN:
|230325-Z-SV327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109553872
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ĀDAžI, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
