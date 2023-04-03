Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC hosts NCO Induction

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.24.2023

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Since the inception of our country, congruent with the birth of the Continental Army, a Noncommissioned Officer Corps has been charged with carefully and diligently discharging the duties of the grade to which they are promoted and upholding the traditions and standards of the Army.

    On March 24, Soldiers from across Europe vowed to take on those duties as they were inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 05:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878455
    VIRIN: 230324-A-EK666-453
    Filename: DOD_109553851
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    LRMC hosts NCO Induction

    NCO induction
    Noncommissioned officer
    LRMC
    Target_News_Europe
    News_mrce

