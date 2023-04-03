LRMC hosts NCO Induction

LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Since the inception of our country, congruent with the birth of the Continental Army, a Noncommissioned Officer Corps has been charged with carefully and diligently discharging the duties of the grade to which they are promoted and upholding the traditions and standards of the Army.
On March 24, Soldiers from across Europe vowed to take on those duties as they were inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.
