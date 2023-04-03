LRMC hosts NCO Induction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878455" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Since the inception of our country, congruent with the birth of the Continental Army, a Noncommissioned Officer Corps has been charged with carefully and diligently discharging the duties of the grade to which they are promoted and upholding the traditions and standards of the Army.



On March 24, Soldiers from across Europe vowed to take on those duties as they were inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.