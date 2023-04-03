Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik - NCO Induction from 1982 and SSgt Taylor Slater Promotion Retrospective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater, American Forces Network Incirlik broadcaster, earned promotion into the NCO corps at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2023. Her office compiled the attached video for her promotion ceremony live on-air April 3, 2023, along with archival footage from the 1982 NCO Induction ceremony filmed by Sgt. Ed Autry, who also recorded a special segment recognizing Slater. The video coincided with the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting for the station (01 April 1956.) (1982 Armed Forces Radio and Television Services Incirlik Channel 3 Video by Sgt Ed. Autry / 2023 compilation by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 04:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878451
    VIRIN: 230403-F-ZL078-0082
    PIN: 82
    Filename: DOD_109553786
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik - NCO Induction from 1982 and SSgt Taylor Slater Promotion Retrospective, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO Induction
    AFN Incirlik
    1982 Video
    Ed Autry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT