AFN Incirlik - NCO Induction from 1982 and SSgt Taylor Slater Promotion Retrospective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878451" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater, American Forces Network Incirlik broadcaster, earned promotion into the NCO corps at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2023. Her office compiled the attached video for her promotion ceremony live on-air April 3, 2023, along with archival footage from the 1982 NCO Induction ceremony filmed by Sgt. Ed Autry, who also recorded a special segment recognizing Slater. The video coincided with the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting for the station (01 April 1956.) (1982 Armed Forces Radio and Television Services Incirlik Channel 3 Video by Sgt Ed. Autry / 2023 compilation by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)