75 EFS arrive with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

The 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2023. The flying squadron is the only current A-10 Warthog squadron assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The aircraft arrived ahead of schedule following the announcement that they would move into the theater on March 23.
|03.31.2023
|04.04.2023 02:33
|Newscasts
|878444
|230331-F-UN299-952
|DOD_109553600
|00:00:34
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|0
|0
