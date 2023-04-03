Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 EFS arrive with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. SABATINO DIMASCIO 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2023. The flying squadron is the only current A-10 Warthog squadron assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The aircraft arrived ahead of schedule following the announcement that they would move into the theater on March 23.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 02:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878444
    VIRIN: 230331-F-UN299-952
    Filename: DOD_109553600
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    A-10 Warthog
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    AFCENT
    aircraft

