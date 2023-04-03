Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Okinawa Strongest Competition 2023 (Clean)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marine Corps Community Services hosts the annual Okinawa Strongest competition April 1, 2023, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa Japan. Service members and civilians participated in a strong man competition where they preformed barbell deadlifts, log lifts, tire flips and other exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 21:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878440
    VIRIN: 230401-M-KJ570-1002
    Filename: DOD_109553277
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, MCCS Okinawa Strongest Competition 2023 (Clean), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    MCCS
    competition
    Futenma
    Strong man

